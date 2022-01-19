Biggest X-Factors for Titans to Beat Bengals in Derrick Henry's Potential ReturnJanuary 19, 2022
Biggest X-Factors for Titans to Beat Bengals in Derrick Henry's Potential Return
The impending return of Derrick Henry should excite the Tennessee Titans roster and fans.
The running back is heading toward a return for Saturday afternoon's game after practicing each of the last two days. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel should provide a clearer update on his status in the coming days.
Henry's backfield presence may be the key to Tennessee winning two games and ending up in the Super Bowl.
However, the team can't solely rely on Henry to carry it into the AFC Championship Game. It needs contributions from other offensive stars to eliminate the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
Ryan Tannehill should be called upon to make a handful of big throws, and his biggest advantage in the passing game could come from his tight ends.
Cincinnati conceded the most receiving yards to opposing tight ends of any playoff participant, and the Titans love to target players from that position in the red zone.
Tennessee also needs some of its defensive stars to deliver in key instances to deal with the threats posed by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
Tight Ends
Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt all finished in the top five on the Tennessee roster in receiving touchdowns.
Swaim and Pruitt led the TE room with three touchdowns apiece, while Firkser hauled in two touchdown passes, including one in Week 18 versus the Houston Texans.
Any of the players on Tennessee's tight end depth chart could be the difference between a field goal and a touchdown in red-zone situations.
Cincinnati should commit a heavy presence to the middle of the field in those scenarios because of the threat Henry poses.
The Titans can counter that with play-action passes that keep the Bengals defense off guard and open up spaces in the end zone with Swaim, Firkser or Pruitt.
Kevin Byard
Tennessee safety Kevin Byard must be active in the defensive backfield as the AFC South champion tries to limit Ja'Marr Chase's impact.
The two-time All-Pro will likely spend time shadowing the sides of the field that the Bengals wide receiver lines up on.
Byard could be a menace for Chase and his position mates since he picked off five passes and forced two fumbles in the regular season.
The safety played well in coverage throughout the chase for the No. 1 seed, as he allowed 51.7 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be caught.
The 28-year-old may also make an impact around the line of scrimmage in the right situations. He recorded 15 tackles in the last three games and 40 tackles in six postseason appearances.
Tennessee needs Byard to play at his typically high level to put as much pressure as possible on Joe Burrow and Chase in their first-ever road playoff game.
Denico Autry
Cincinnati's offensive line could be in for a brutal afternoon inside Nissan Stadium.
Denico Autry, Harold Landry and Co. could tear apart that unit and make the ultimate difference in the contest.
Landry will receive a good chunk of attention from the Bengals because of his 12-sack season, but the AFC North winner must be wary of Autry as well.
The 31-year-old totaled 18 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his first season with the Titans. He could benefit from the extra attention paid to Landry and get to Burrow on a few occasions, or stop Joe Mixon in his tracks.
If Tennessee's entire defensive line plays at a high level, the Titans could win a low-scoring game or run away in a blowout depending on how the offense plays with Henry back in the fold.