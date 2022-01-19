Biggest X-Factors for Titans to Beat Bengals in Derrick Henry's Potential Return

0 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The impending return of Derrick Henry should excite the Tennessee Titans roster and fans.

The running back is heading toward a return for Saturday afternoon's game after practicing each of the last two days. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel should provide a clearer update on his status in the coming days.

Henry's backfield presence may be the key to Tennessee winning two games and ending up in the Super Bowl.

However, the team can't solely rely on Henry to carry it into the AFC Championship Game. It needs contributions from other offensive stars to eliminate the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Ryan Tannehill should be called upon to make a handful of big throws, and his biggest advantage in the passing game could come from his tight ends.

Cincinnati conceded the most receiving yards to opposing tight ends of any playoff participant, and the Titans love to target players from that position in the red zone.

Tennessee also needs some of its defensive stars to deliver in key instances to deal with the threats posed by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.