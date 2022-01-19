3 Mistakes Bengals Must Avoid vs. Titans, Possible Derrick Henry Return

0 of 3

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals' second playoff game of the Joe Burrow era presents a much harder challenge than the first.

Cincinnati has to go on the road to take on the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, who were one of the best home teams in the regular season.

Burrow must avoid mistakes in the pocket versus a Titans defense that has been terrific at taking away the ball from opposing offenses over the past month.

The Bengals need to contain the top part of the Titans offense as well to come away with a victory.

Derrick Henry's looming return and Larry Ogunjobi's injury complicate matters in terms of the defensive strategy inside Nissan Stadium. The Bengals can't try to overcompensate for Ogunjobi's absence because then they will get hurt by Ryan Tannehill in the passing game.

Cincinnati must keep a level approach on defense to gain a few stops and set up Burrow in the best possible situation to contend for an upset.