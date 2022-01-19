NFL Rumors: Latest Reports Heading into 2022 Divisional Round

1 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With so many head coaching vacancies, could Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh find himself back in the NFL this season? It's certainly possible, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio:

"As a source with knowledge of the situation explains it to PFT, Harbaugh is watching and waiting to see whether a team with a reasonable ownership and general manager situation is interested in giving him an opportunity to continue an NFL career that resulted, from 2011 through 2014, in a record of 44-19-1 and a Super Bowl berth. At age 58, Harbaugh wants to get back to the Super Bowl and win it."

However, there's a chance that Harbaugh parlays his reported NFL interest into a bigger deal with the Wolverines.

"Michigan, per sources, has had productive conversations with Harbaugh, who does have parties negotiating on his behalf with Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, about another new deal," The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Austin Meek wrote.

Michigan brought back Harbaugh in 2021 on a reduced salary. After reaching the College Football Playoff and beating rival Ohio State, Harbaugh may be seeking a raise. He could potentially use NFL leverage to get it.

"Per sources, there are still some in high-ranking university positions who wonder if the head coach is torn between staying at Michigan or perhaps returning to the NFL," Baumgardner and Meek wrote.