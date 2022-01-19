Australian Open 2022 Results: Wednesday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

1 of 2

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova def. Xiyu Wang 6-2, 6-3

No. 5 Maria Sakkari def. Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-4

No. 8 Paula Badosa def. Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-3

No. 13 Naomi Osaka def. Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-4



No. 15 Ekaterina Svitolina def. Harmony Tan 6-3, 5-7, 5-1 (retired)



No. 21 Jessica Pegula def. Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-4



Amanda Anisimova def. No. 22 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-5

No. 24 Victoria Azarenka def. Jil Teichman 6-1, 6-2



No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko def. Alison Riske 4-6, 6-2, 6-4



No. 28 Veronika Kudermetova def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-5



No. 30 Camila Giorgi def. Tereza Martincova 6-2, 7-6 (2)



Marta Kostyuk def. No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (5), 6-3

Madison Keys def. Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5



Qiang Wang def. Alison Van Uytvanck 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3



Nuria Parrizas-Diaz def. Maryna Zanevksa (walkover)





There wasn't a ton of drama to be found in women's singles play on Wednesday, as 12 of the 15 contests saw the winner punch their ticket to the next round in just two sets. Barty was dominant against Bronzetti, dispatching the qualifier in under an hour. She will now take on No. 30 Giorgi in the third round. Barty is a perfect 3-0 against the Italian, including a win at the 2018 Australian Open, per MatchStat.com.



Barty, who is still looking for her first Aussie Open title, could find her toughest test of the tournament sooner rather than later. No. 13 Osaka is in her part of the bracket, and the two could clash in the fourth round if they both win on Friday.

Osaka also looked to be in fine form on Day 3. She cooked up a bagel for Brengle in 20 minutes to take the first set, showing off all the skills that have mader her a three-time Grand Slam champion. Brengle put up a better fight in the second set, even breaking Osaka's serve to go up 4-3. Osaka kept her compsure and broke back immediately before going on to win the set 6-4.



"I returned pretty well today," Osaka said, per France24.com. "I've been really working on it during the off-season so glad it came in handy."



Osaka could be in for a difficult test in the third round against the unseeded Anisimova. The 20-year-old American has won seven matches in a row and will be feeling confident after knocking out Bencic, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist.



While a potential Osaka-Barty showdown is tantalizing, many of the other top players on the women's side are proving to be in excellent form as well. No. 5 Sakkari was superb against Zheng in the evening match, winning 10 out of 10 net points. No. 4 Krejcikova has been excellent through her first two matches and faces No. 26 Ostapenko on Friday. Krejcikova has to like her odds, as Ostapenko has never made it past the third round at the Australian Open.

Badosa, the eighth seed, notched five aces in a drubbing of Martina Trevisan. She also played a much cleaner game, with 15 unforced errors to Trevisan's 29. Badosa will take on the unseeded Kostyuk next.