NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Title Odds and Most Compelling Scenarios

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

With all due respect to Mahomes and Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the new hot young quarterback in the AFC. In two short seasons, he's transformed Cincinnati from an also-ran to a legitimate title contender.

Burrow and rookie phenom Ja'Marr Chase are the new hot young quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL. Now that Cincinnati has handed the proverbial keys to Burrow, there's no foe it cannot knock off.

"We trust in Joe," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. "The more I've been around, I've learned to just shut my mouth and let the magic occur."

It'd be a lot of fun to see Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It'd be even more fun to see them take on Allen and the Bills.

We've already seen Burrow versus Mahomes this season, and we're about to get Round 2 of Allen versus Mahomes. A game featuring Burrow, Chase, Allen and Stefon Diggs would be thrilling. So too would be the chess match between Burrow and the Bills' first-ranked defense.

Fortunately for the hopeful, this is an entirely plausible scenario. Buffalo has shown that it can get past Kansas City. It won't be as easy a second time, as the Chiefs defense has gelled since the first meeting. However, the Bills won't be intimidated to walk into Arrowhead and battle the reigning AFC champions.

The Bengals match up surprisingly well with the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans. Derrick Henry could be a problem if he's anything close to 100 percent, but the Titans defense ranks just 25th against the pass.

Few have been able to contain Burrow, Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd this season. If the Cincinnati passing attack gets rolling early, the Titans will be on upset alert. A year ago, Cincinnati beat Tennessee 31-20