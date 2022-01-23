Ranking MLB's Biggest Blockbuster Trade Busts Since 2000

6 of 11

GREGORY BULL/Associated Press

Date: Jan. 11, 2005

The Deal: New York Yankees get LHP Randy Johnson (7.5); Arizona Diamondbacks get OF Shawn Green (0.2), RHP Javier Vazquez (2.0), LHP Brad Halsey (-0.1); Los Angeles Dodgers get C Dioner Navarro (0.7), RHP Beltran Perez (0.0), RHP Danny Muegge (0) and RHP William Juarez (0)

What Went Wrong for the Yankees

On the heels of their shocking collapse against the Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series, the Johnson trade was supposed to be the Yankees striking back. After a down year in 2003, he had just missed collecting his sixth Cy Young Award in '04.

Yet the Big Unit was also north of 40 going into 2005, and he ultimately looked it as he slipped to a modest 112 ERA+ and his worst strikeout rate since 1990. After an even worse season in 2006, the Yankees gave up and shipped him back to Arizona.

What Went Wrong for the Diamondbacks

Though the Diamondbacks didn't technically move Johnson in a three-team trade, the team saw it as such after it flipped Navarro to the Dodgers for Green that same day. The outfielder had been one of the game's top sluggers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and he was still going strong with a 113 OPS+ and 28 home runs in 2004.

Yet Green hit just 22 homers amid an 85-loss season in 2005 and declined even further in 2006 before the D-backs gave up and sent him to the New York Mets. For their parts, Vazquez and Halsey each lasted just one mediocre season in the desert. The latter tragically died at just 33 years of age in 2014.

What Went Wrong for the Dodgers

The Dodgers surely thought they had acquired their catcher of the future when they got Navarro back for Green. According to Baseball America, he had gone into 2004 as the Yankees' No. 1 prospect and the No. 41 talent in all of baseball.

It was not to be, as Navarro was merely fine for the Dodgers before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays midway through 2006. Of the other three players they got in the initial trade, two never even reached the big leagues.