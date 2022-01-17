Australian Open 2022 Results: Monday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

Australian Open 2022 Results: Monday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, StatsJanuary 17, 2022
The American title hopes at the Australian Open diminished after one day of action.
2020 champion Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff were the only two seeded women to be eliminated in first-round play on Monday.
Kenin dropped a straight-set result to fellow American Madison Keys, who might be the best American title hopeful left in both singles draws.
Gauff also fell in two sets to kick off her 2022 Grand Slam campaign in the worst imaginable way.
Kenin and Gauff's losses stood out more because most of the results went to chalk. Only five seeded players fell in their opening matches.
Alexander Zverev, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka were among the favorites in each draw that advanced with ease in the top half of their respective brackets.
Women's Singles Results
No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-0, 6-1
No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova def. Andrea Petkovic, 6-4, 6-0
No. 5 Maria Sakkari def. Tatjana Maria, 6-4, 7-6 (2)
Madison Keys def. No. 11 Sofia Kenin, 7-6 (2), 7-5
No. 13 Naomi Osaka def. Maria Camila Osorio, 6-3, 6-3
No. 15 Elina Svitolina def. Fiona Ferro, 6-1, 7-6 (4)
Wang Qiang def. No. 18 Coco Gauff, 6-4, 6-2
No. 21 Jessica Pegula def. Anhelina Kalinina, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5
No. 22 Belinda Bencic def. Kristina Mladenovic, 6-4, 6-3
No. 24 Victoria Azarenka def. Panna Udvardy, 6-3, 6-1
No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-1
No. 28 Veronika Kudermetova def. Claire Liu, 6-4, 6-4
No. 30 Camila Giorgi def. Anastasia Potapova, 6-4, 6-0
No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo def. Kirsten Flipkens, 6-4, 6-1
Sofia Kenin suffered another early major exit with her loss to Madison Keys.
The No. 11 seed won a single match at the Australian Open since her triumph in 2020. She was eliminated in the second round last year.
Keys was always going to be a tough opponent and the draw was made more difficult after she won the tune-up tournament in Adelaide.
Keys, a four-time Grand Slam semifinalist, won a two-set battle with Kenin that opened up one part in the top half of the women's singles bracket.
The fourth quadrant was broken open more after Coco Gauff fell to Wang Qiang in straight sets. Gauff committed 38 unforced errors in the defeat to the Chinese player.
Keys has a potentially easy path to the fourth round in front of her with Kenin and Gauff out of the way. Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes Tormo are the only seeded players left in that section.
The top part of the women's draw could feature a blockbuster showdown in the fourth round between Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka.
The pair of major champions cruised to straight set victories. Barty was more dominant, as she lost a single game against Lesia Tsurenko.
Barty used 14 winners, five aces and a first-serve win percentage of 73 to finish off her opponent in 54 minutes in front of her home crowd.
Osaka fell in five more games than Barty, but she still had a successful day on the court. The two-time Australian Open champion won 83 percent of her first-serve points over one hour and eight minutes.
Aryna Sabalenka, Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep are among the top seeded players in action on Tuesday.
Men's Singles Results
No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. Daniel Altmaier, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (1)
No. 6 Rafael Nadal def. Marcos Giron, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. Brandon Nakashima, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3
No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz def. Egor Gerasimov, 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-3
Sebastian Korda def. No. 12 Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4
No. 14 Denis Shapovalov def. Laslo Dere, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3)
No. 16 Cristian Garin def. Facundo Bagnis, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (4), 6-3
No. 17 Gael Monfils def. Federico Coria, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Tomas Etcheverry, 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (2)
No. 23 Reilly Opelka def. Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3)
No. 25 Lorenzo Sonego def. Sam Querrey, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3
No. 28 Karen Khachanov def. Denis Kudla, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2)
Aleksander Vukic def. No. 30 Lloyd Harris, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (3)
No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz def. Alejandro Tabilo, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3
Sebastian Korda made sure Monday was not a complete loss for the American contingent in Australia.
The 21-year-old rising star produced the most notable result on the men's side with an upset over No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie.
Korda controlled the three-set contest with the highest men's seed to lose in Monday's action. The American delivered six aces, 25 winners and he won 15 more percent of first-serve points.
Korda has two fourth-round Grand Slam appearances on his young resume. He could reach that stage and a matchup with Matteo Berrettini if he beats Pablo Carreno Busta in a potential third-round match.
The top seeds in the men's singles draw had little trouble on Monday. Rafael Nadal cruised in straight sets and Alexander Zverev fought off two tiebreak challenges to earn a three-set victory.
Nadal and Zverev are the favorites to reach the final from the top half now that Novak Djokovic is not participating in the tournament. Djokovic was denied a visa into the country in a ruling that came down on Sunday.
The No. 3 and No. 6 seeds would meet in the quarterfinal round if they continue to win. Berrettini is the lone Top 10 seed in the top two sections of the draw.
Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev make their season major debuts on Tuesday. Each of the top five seeds could make a case to win the tournament. The second-seeded Medvedev, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, has to be viewed as the favorite with Djokovic out of the draw.