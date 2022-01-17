Australian Open 2022 Results: Monday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

0 of 2

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

The American title hopes at the Australian Open diminished after one day of action.

2020 champion Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff were the only two seeded women to be eliminated in first-round play on Monday.

Kenin dropped a straight-set result to fellow American Madison Keys, who might be the best American title hopeful left in both singles draws.

Gauff also fell in two sets to kick off her 2022 Grand Slam campaign in the worst imaginable way.

Kenin and Gauff's losses stood out more because most of the results went to chalk. Only five seeded players fell in their opening matches.

Alexander Zverev, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka were among the favorites in each draw that advanced with ease in the top half of their respective brackets.