Cardinals vs. Rams: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

WR Cooper Kupp

The easiest decision you will make on Monday is to add Cooper Kupp to your daily fantasy football squad.

He totaled 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in the expanded regular season, and he finished with five 100-yard performances in six games. He had 95 yards in the game he did not hit the century mark.

Kupp tortured the Arizona Cardinals secondary for 13 receptions on 15 targets in the Week 14 clash between the two sides. He recorded five catches on 13 targets when they met at Sofi Stadium in Week 4.

His totals have come a long way since the October 3 matchup, and it seems silly not to roster him in some capacity.

Kupp will be a popular captain option in FanDuel and DraftKings contests, but some users could go away from strategy solely because it will be so popular.

QB Matthew Stafford

The easy DFS lineup pairing features Kupp and Matthew Stafford.

The former Detroit Lions signal-caller had five touchdown passes and a single interception in his two meetings with the Cardinals this season.

There is some concern about Stafford because he threw seven interceptions over his last three games, but he did have six touchdown throws in that span.

One turnover should not hurt the 33-year-old's fantasy status because of the expected high volume in the passing game.

Stafford attempted over 30 passes in 14 of his 17 starts, and he completed over 65 percent of those throws in 11 outings.

A Stafford-Kupp combination will be popular, so you may have to add a sleeper play from the Rams passing game with them to move up the money positions in your DFS contests.