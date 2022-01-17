NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Top 2022 Head Coach Candidates

1 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 season came to a disappointing end Sunday, when they lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

It was Dallas' first playoff game since Mike McCarthy became head coach in 2020. And there's been speculation about whether he will be back in Dallas for the 2022 campaign. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could consider a coaching change after the team fell short of a run to the Super Bowl. The Cowboys haven't made it past the divisional round since the 1995 season.

There's a potential in-house replacement for McCarthy too: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

"If this season doesn't end the way Jerry thinks it should, don't be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner [rather] than later," a source told La Canfora. "He does not want to lose him."

The Cowboys could be in danger of losing Moore if they don't promote him. La Canfora reported that Moore has already interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head-coach opening, and he is also scheduled to meet with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

Moore, a 33-year-old former NFL quarterback, became Dallas' QBs coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. Perhaps he will soon get an opportunity to lead the Cowboys if they part ways with McCarthy, who is 18-15 over his two seasons in charge.