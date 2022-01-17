The 5 NHL Players Likeliest to Be Traded Next

0 of 5

It's beginning to look a lot like crunch time.

Even though the 2021-22 season is just short of halfway complete for most teams, general managers around the NHL are already feeling the stress needle move as postseason races begin to take early shape.

Which means the boundary line between buyers and sellers is beginning to become clear, too.

And that March 21 is becoming a particularly important date in the future.

Given that the trade deadline is a mere 63 days away, there's no doubt that the deals that will take place in the final hours leading up to it are already in the discussion stage here in mid-January.

Some will happen because of player demands. Some will happen because of onerous contracts.

And some will happen because executives are simply looking to save their jobs.

The B/R hockey team got together to discuss the transactional landscape and assemble a list of the five players most likely to become the next dominoes to on the league's trade table.

