Grading Every NFL Team's 2021 Draft Haul

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Anyone who has followed the NFL knows that judging a player based on a single season is a fool's errand.

Take Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, for example. The Wyoming product had 10 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a lowly 67.9 passer rating as a rookie in 2018. On Saturday, he had arguably the best playoff performance from a quarterback in recent memory.

According to Pro Football Reference, Allen became the first quarterback in the modern era to have 300-plus passing yards, five-plus passing touchdowns and at least 60 rushing yards in a playoff game.

We can judge, however, how draft classes are shaping up after the first year. Are they providing a positive long-term outlook? Have they adequately addressed needs? Did teams avoid what appear to be obvious mistakes?

Here, we'll look past the stat lines—though 2021 performances will certainly be part of the equation—and grade all 32 draft hauls on the aforementioned factors. Injuries, supporting talent and coaching will also be considered where applicable because, well, some situations simply aren't conducive to early success.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.