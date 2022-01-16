2022 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Top WRs

2022 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Top WRsJanuary 16, 2022
As teams get eliminated from the NFL playoffs, more focus will be placed on the offseason. There are pending free agents on every roster who are set to hit the market, while teams that get knocked out will start thinking about how they can get better for the 2022 season and beyond.
The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs Saturday, and they will now join the 18 teams that missed the postseason in preparing for the offseason. Once franchises can begin signing free agents, there could be some top-tier players available on the market.
Several top wide receivers are set to become free agents, and their decisions could shake up the league. Here are predictions for where some of these playmakers will be come the end of the offseason.
Adams Will Return to Green Bay on Franchise Tag
The Green Bay Packers are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, and Davante Adams is a big reason behind that. The 29-year-old is among the top playmakers in the NFL, which has been the case for much of his eight-year career. This season, he had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
When the postseason is over, Adams is slated to hit free agency. And after spending the entirety of his career in Green Bay, he could switch teams. However, that may be unlikely. Earlier in January, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that it's expected Adams will receive the franchise tag (a one-year contract worth about $20 million for 2022) from the Packers, who will then try to work out a long-term deal with the receiver.
Rapoport noted that Adams and Green Bay hadn't had extension talks since late July. So it's possible that the two sides won't come to terms and that Adams may not have a long-term future with the franchise.
But either way, Adams will remain with the Packers in 2022. Expect him to receive the franchise tag and continue to lead Green Bay's receiving corps next season.
Godwin Will Re-Sign with Buccaneers on Multiyear Deal
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to make a run to a second straight Super Bowl title, they will have to do it without Chris Godwin. The 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Week 15, which brought his season to an early end.
Could it have been Godwin's final season with the Bucs? He's spent his entire five-year NFL career in Tampa Bay, but he's set to hit the free-agent market.
Even though the wide receiver will be recovering from injury this offseason, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in December that NFL executives believe it will only affect Godwin's market "slightly" and that teams "thinking long term" should show interest in him. That makes sense considering how well Godwin has performed when healthy.
But it's also possible that the Buccaneers won't want to let Godwin get away. He and Mike Evans are a formidable receiving duo, and Tampa Bay would benefit from having both return, especially after releasing Antonio Brown.
So don't be surprised when Godwin signs a multiyear deal to return to the Bucs, as he will remain one of their top playmakers for at least a few more seasons.
Robinson Will Go Back to Jacksonville on 1-Year Deal
Allen Robinson II never established a connection with rookie Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and it led to a down season for the 28-year-old. In 12 games, Robinson had only 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown after enjoying success with the Bears over the previous three seasons.
It could bode well for Robinson to leave Chicago, and he has an opportunity to do so when he becomes a free agent this offseason. While there are several teams that seem to be fits for him, it could be interesting to see him go back to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Robinson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jags, and he had his best year with them in 2015, when he recorded 80 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Jaguars need to improve their receiving corps in order to help quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had some struggles as a rookie in 2021. By bringing back Robinson, Jacksonville would be giving the 2021 No. 1 overall pick a strong target to throw the ball to, assuming that Robinson returns to form.
The prediction is that Robinson will sign a one-year deal to prove he can still play at a high level with a team with whom he has some familiarity.