2022 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Top WRs

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

As teams get eliminated from the NFL playoffs, more focus will be placed on the offseason. There are pending free agents on every roster who are set to hit the market, while teams that get knocked out will start thinking about how they can get better for the 2022 season and beyond.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs Saturday, and they will now join the 18 teams that missed the postseason in preparing for the offseason. Once franchises can begin signing free agents, there could be some top-tier players available on the market.

Several top wide receivers are set to become free agents, and their decisions could shake up the league. Here are predictions for where some of these playmakers will be come the end of the offseason.