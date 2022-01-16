NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jim Harbaugh, Brian Flores and Calvin Ridley

1 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It seems that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would like to be where Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Bills coach Sean McDermott are: in the mix for a Super Bowl.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer recently reported that Harbaugh was at least considering an NFL comeback.

"Jim Harbaugh, I can tell you this, has been calling around, asking for people, in case he gets an NFL job, if they would join his staff," Glazer said on the Fox NFL pregame show.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Harbaugh is doing more than simply keeping an open mind about the NFL:

"As a source with knowledge of the situation explains it to PFT, Harbaugh is watching and waiting to see whether a team with a reasonable ownership and general manager situation is interested in giving him an opportunity to continue an NFL career that resulted, from 2011 through 2014, in a record of 44-19-1 and a Super Bowl berth. At age 58, Harbaugh wants to get back to the Super Bowl and win it."

When Harbaugh last left college for an NFL job, he took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in only his second year. The 49ers lost, however, and Harbaugh was back to the college ranks after four years. If he is looking to claim the Lombardi Trophy that eluded him in his last time around, he might just find an opportunity.

The Raiders have a decision to make on interim coach Rich Bisaccia, but the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are already in the head-coaching market.