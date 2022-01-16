NFL Wildcard Saturday Takeaways: Bad Officiating Can't Define the Postseason

0 of 5

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The NFL can't get out of its own way. Every game is an event, but the postseason just means more. Yet, the main talking point coming out of Saturday's action is how poorly officiated the league continues to be.

It's a shame, really.

The Buffalo Bills put on an awesome display to bury the rival New England Patriots in what could be a real changing of the guard in the AFC, while the Cincinnati Bengals' run as the league's exciting upstarts continues with Joe Burrow leading the way.

These topics should dominate conversations for the next few days. Instead, the NFL has another headache after boneheaded calls in big moments.

The Wild Card Round is just an appetizer, though. The possibility of a turnaround still exists in the playoffs progress. Better officiating crews will be on the field. The league's best squads should provide more crisp play. At least, that's the hope. Otherwise, the NFL will face the onset of mixed emotions ranging from apathy to disillusionment.

Excuses can be made during the regular season. The same can't be said when a run to the Super Bowl is on the line. Maybe onlookers didn't see anything quite as bad as the missed pass interference call against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game from three years ago.

But the accumulation of poor officiating has certainly worn nerves raw after yet another ridiculous foul-up in Saturday's meeting between the Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders.