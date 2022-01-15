Patriots vs. Bills: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

0 of 3

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The New England Patriots employed two different strategies in their attempts to beat the Buffalo Bills.

New England got one similar outcome from the run-heavy Week 13 approach and the balanced offense from the Week 16 loss at home, as Damien Harris turned in two of his best performances of the season in the clashes with the Bills.

That is a promising sign for the daily fantasy football players looking for a lock at running back.

Harris was a touchdown-scoring machine in the last month of the regular season, and that makes him one of the top DFS candidates alongside Buffalo’s incredible passing attack.

Josh Allen is the more desirable option at quarterback from Saturday’s nightcap because of his experience and the abundance of big-play options at his disposal.

Allen, Stefon Diggs and one or two other players could be the ideal combination for a lineup stack on Saturday in full-slate contests.