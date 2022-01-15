NFL Rumors: Latest Pre-Playoff Buzz Surrounding 2022 Coaching Vacancies

0 of 3

Ellen Schmidt/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders will help kick off the NFL postseason Saturday in Cincinnati, where they have plenty of opportunities to make a splash and deliver of the first big upsets of the playoffs. Head coach Rich Bisaccia, who guided the team to the postseason after one of the most tumultuous seasons in NFL history, may not get to lead the silver and black beyond this run, though.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of the Raiders coaching position is just one of the topics on the minds of NFL insiders and fans alike.

There is the Houston Texans job, where former Dolphins coach Brian Flores just interviewed and appears to be the favorite and the X-factor that is Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, who hovers over the coaching search process for many teams.

What does the future hold for the universally loved Bisaccia, will Flores get a second shot at head coaching duties and what role, if any, will Harbaugh play this offseason?

The answers await in this collection of NFL head coaching buzz.