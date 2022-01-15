Raiders vs. Bengals: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 15, 2022
Raiders vs. Bengals: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase formed a dream combination for the Cincinnati Bengals and for any type of fantasy football player.
Chase hauled in 13 touchdown receptions from his former college teammate and produced five 100-yard performances in his rookie season.
Burrow and Chase achieved success against most of their opponents, but the No. 1 wide receiver was held in check during the 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
Chase could make up for his third-lowest single-game receiving-yard total with a huge performance in his first postseason contest on Saturday.
Even if Chase goes off, Burrow needs a few different players to contribute in the passing game to take down the AFC West side.
Las Vegas faces a tough task against a team it lost to in the regular season on short rest, but Derek Carr has his top two receiving options available.
Cincinnati Lineup Picks
WR Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase should be one of the most popular daily fantasy players in any format for Saturday's two-game slate.
Chase will likely have a high roster percentage in two-game contests, and he will be a popular captain for the single-game showdown contests.
The rookie out of LSU finished the regular season with a 125-yard outing in Week 16 and a 266-yard, three-score performance in Week 17.
Chase made a brief cameo in Week 18 in a game in which the Bengals sat most of their regular contributors.
The rookie wideout only caught three balls on six targets for 32 yards and a score in his last appearance versus Las Vegas.
Since then, Chase had at least five receptions in four of six games as well as five touchdown catches. He was targeted on 22 occasions in Weeks 16 and 17.
Burrow should look to Chase early to settle into a rhythm in their first playoff game together. They are facing a Raiders defense that conceded 355 passing yards to the Los Angeles Chargers in a do-or-die situation in Week 18.
Cincinnati could pick out the same vulnerabilities in the secondary to open an advantage through its two young stars.
RB Joe Mixon
Chase did not feature in the spotlight back in Week 11 because Joe Mixon stole the show.
Mixon produced 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a season-high 30 carries against the Raiders.
He followed that up with a 165-yard, two-score outing versus the Pittsburgh Steelers to form his best two-game run of the regular season.
Mixon found the end zone in six straight games from Weeks 7-13, and he will be a red-zone threat on Saturday to counter Las Vegas' aggressive pass rush.
Mixon might be more popular at the running back spot than Josh Jacobs since he produced 333 more yards and four more touchdowns in one additional game.
It is worth nothing for fantasy purposes that Mixon scored nine of his 13 touchdowns at home, and he scored in seven of his nine games in Cincinnati.
Las Vegas Lineup Picks
Darren Waller's return to the Las Vegas lineup in Week 18 was a welcome sight for the team's playoff prospects.
Waller only hauled in two passes for 22 yards, but he was targeted on nine occasions by Derek Carr in the win over the Chargers.
Waller's highest yardage total of the regular season came against the Bengals in Week 11. That was his last major impact inside the Las Vegas offense. He was out for Weeks 13-17 with an injury.
The Las Vegas tight end has the potential to wreak havoc on the Cincinnati defense again, and that makes him the best option at the position across Saturday's slate.
Waller could cash in on the potential heavy roster percentage because the Bengals have allowed the most receiving yards to opposing tight ends of the 14 playoff teams.
WR Hunter Renfrow
Derek Carr will either be throwing to Darren Waller or Hunter Renfrow at a high rate.
Renfrow took over the No. 1 target role in the Las Vegas offense while Waller was out injured.
Renfrow finished the regular season with 1,038 receiving yards on 103 receptions. He caught a team-best nine touchdowns.
Five of those scoring plays occurred in the last five weeks of the regular season. He is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the Chargers.
Renfrow's consistently high target volume makes him one of the top wide receivers for DFS contests. It would be wise to roster either him or Waller since Carr should find comfort in at least one of those players.
DFS Sleepers
Cincinnati WR Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd comes into Saturday with a touchdown catch in his last three appearances.
Boyd will play second fiddle to Chase in the passing game, and he could finish behind the rookie and Tee Higgins in targets and receptions.
Boyd finished third in receiving yards and catches on the Bengals roster behind Chase and Higgins, but he has proved to be a reliable force in the red zone.
He carries the best value of Cincinnati's secondary options in the offensive attack. Mixon and Chase will get a ton of touches, and Higgins could be the first player Burrow throws to if Chase is covered.
After Boyd, there are not a ton of viable sleeper candidates inside the Cincinnati offense, so he is worth the sleeper play to partner with higher-salaried wide receivers in DFS contests.
Las Vegas TE Foster Moreau
Foster Moreau is an under-the-radar player to watch because of the matchup Las Vegas has against Cincinnati's defense.
The Bengals were hurt by Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce in recent weeks, and if they focus attention on Waller, Moreau could open up in red-zone opportunities.
Moreau's last touchdown catch occurred in the Week 11 loss to the Bengals, and he gained trust from Carr while Waller was out injured.
Moreau had at least 50 receiving yards in three of his last five games. He could be an underrated part of Las Vegas' offensive success if the Bengals struggle against tight ends again.