Raiders vs. Bengals: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase should be one of the most popular daily fantasy players in any format for Saturday's two-game slate.

Chase will likely have a high roster percentage in two-game contests, and he will be a popular captain for the single-game showdown contests.

The rookie out of LSU finished the regular season with a 125-yard outing in Week 16 and a 266-yard, three-score performance in Week 17.

Chase made a brief cameo in Week 18 in a game in which the Bengals sat most of their regular contributors.

The rookie wideout only caught three balls on six targets for 32 yards and a score in his last appearance versus Las Vegas.

Since then, Chase had at least five receptions in four of six games as well as five touchdown catches. He was targeted on 22 occasions in Weeks 16 and 17.

Burrow should look to Chase early to settle into a rhythm in their first playoff game together. They are facing a Raiders defense that conceded 355 passing yards to the Los Angeles Chargers in a do-or-die situation in Week 18.

Cincinnati could pick out the same vulnerabilities in the secondary to open an advantage through its two young stars.

RB Joe Mixon

Chase did not feature in the spotlight back in Week 11 because Joe Mixon stole the show.

Mixon produced 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a season-high 30 carries against the Raiders.

He followed that up with a 165-yard, two-score outing versus the Pittsburgh Steelers to form his best two-game run of the regular season.

Mixon found the end zone in six straight games from Weeks 7-13, and he will be a red-zone threat on Saturday to counter Las Vegas' aggressive pass rush.

Mixon might be more popular at the running back spot than Josh Jacobs since he produced 333 more yards and four more touchdowns in one additional game.

It is worth nothing for fantasy purposes that Mixon scored nine of his 13 touchdowns at home, and he scored in seven of his nine games in Cincinnati.