NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Wild-Card Odds, Picks and Matchup Scenarios

2 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers likely have the most relaxed mentality of the 14 playoff teams.

Roethlisberger shed some light on that mindset when he met with the media Wednesday:

"I would assume, as a group, you understand that we probably aren't supposed to be here. We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams I think are in, we're probably number 14. ... We're probably 20-point underdogs, and we're going to the No. 1 seed, the No. 1 team. I know they're not the No. 1 seed, obviously, but they're the No. 1 team that has won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football.

"We don't have a chance. So, let's just go in and play and have fun."

The have-fun approach could either help the Steelers stay close in a game where all the pressure is on the Kansas City Chiefs or it may hurt them against the all-business No. 2 seed.

Kansas City wrecked the Steelers at home in Week 16 and a similar result could pop up Sunday night, especially if Roethlisberger is put under pressure.

The Chiefs forced a fumble and an interception off the Pittsburgh quarterback, sacked him twice and limited him to 159 passing yards. That is not the formula to winning, or even covering the 12.5-point spread, for the Steelers. And that recent performance is cause for concern.

Pittsburgh was not convincing in the final month of the regular season, as it failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of its past four games.

Kansas City has consistently pushed the 30-point mark with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. The Chiefs averaged 33.1 points per game in the six contests following their Week 12 bye.

The Chiefs are much better on offense, and they should not have a difficult time moving the ball on a team they hung 36 points on in Week 16. Pittsburgh's defense has not changed much, and Roethlisberger's play has not drastically altered since then.

Mike Tomlin's Steelers might be able to hang for a half, but the Chiefs have the potential to win this game by more than the 26-point margin they had over the AFC North side in their regular-season meeting.