2021-22 NFL MVP: Winner Prediction and Complete Odds for Top Candidates

2 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The NFL MVP award has largely become a quarterback award. As previously mentioned, it's been nearly a decade since it went to any other position.

We have three quarterbacks this year who truly seem deserving of MVP honors—Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

Burrow made a late surge with his final two starts. During wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow threw for a combined 971 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the league with a 70.4 percent completion rate.

It wouldn't be a complete shock to see Burrow walk away with the award this year.

Brady had arguably the most prolific passing season of his career, leading the league with 719 attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He wasn't as efficient as some other quarterbacks in running for MVP, but he did finish with a solid 102.1 passer rating.

Then, there's Rodgers. He threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns, just four interceptions and a league-high passer rating of 111.9. He also went 13-3 as a starter and helped the Packers earn the NFC's No. 1 seed before the final week of the season.

As for Kupp, his 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns make for one impressive stat line. Don't be surprised if he gets at least a couple of votes for his efforts.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. It's hard to completely discount Taylor, but if Derrick Henry couldn't win MVP by topping the 2,000-yard mark, Taylor probably isn't stealing the award this year.

Taylor would have a much strong case if he had actually carried Indianapolis into the postseason.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes aren't complete dark horses, but it's hard to envision either actually taking the crown this season. Neither played a mistake-free brand of ball this year (28 interceptions between them), and both were arguably more impressive during the 2020 season.