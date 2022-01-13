6 NFL Players We Want to See in the Playoffs Next Year

0 of 6

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

It's not surprising that in the vast majority of cases, the NFL's best players play on the best teams. If a team is lucky enough to have a top-three talent at key positions, it's often heading to the postseason.

But that isn't always the case, and at the end of the 2021 regular season, the outliers are notable.

Statistically, the Los Angeles Chargers had the league's No. 2 quarterback, No. 2 running back and No. 2 defensive back. The Minnesota Vikings had a top-five wide receiver, an elite linebacker and a productive running back, all in a middling division. The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed a stellar season from the game's top tight end but couldn't overcome losing their franchise quarterback for five games.

However, these same players, their team's brightest beacons of hope, can help turn everything around next season.

Let's take a look at six players who, despite their stellar campaigns, won't be playing in the postseason this year but could be the key factors toward propelling their franchises beyond Week 18 next year.