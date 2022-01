10 Baseball Cards Every '90s Kid Should Own, Version 2.0

2 of 10

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

SEE THE CARD HERE!

There have been plenty of noteworthy error cards throughout the years, and one that stands out from the early 1990s is the 1990 Donruss rookie card of Texas Rangers outfielder Juan Gonzalez.

One of the forgotten superstars of the 1990s, Gonzalez won AL MVP honors in 1996 and 1998 and went on to slug 434 home runs over the course of his 17-year career.

While he has no shortage of different rookie cards across 1990 products, his 1990 Donruss stands out as a result of a printing error. A simple mistake was made in reversing the negative for the image used on his card. As a result, he is shown with a backward number on his jersey batting left-handed rather than right-handed.

The error was corrected midway through the set's print run, and since 1990 was the peak of overproduction, neither the error version nor the corrected version is particularly rare or valuable.

Still, it remains one of the more memorable error cards of the era.