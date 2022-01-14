10 Baseball Cards Every '90s Kid Should Own, Version 2.0

0 of 10

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, we published our list of the 10 baseball cards every '90s kid should own, and the topic sparked some great discussion, debate and overall nostalgia.

We're back for another round!

In case you missed the previous article, here's a look at the 10 cards we highlighted:

1985 Topps #401 Mark McGwire (Rookie Card)

1987 Topps #320 Barry Bonds (Rookie Card)

1989 Upper Deck #1 Ken Griffey Jr. (Rookie Card)

1990 Score #697 Bo Jackson (Football/Baseball)

1991 Upper Deck #SP1 Michael Jordan

1992 Upper Deck #SP3 Deion Sanders

1993 Topps #98 Derek Jeter (Rookie Card)

1993 Upper Deck #472 Maddux/Glavine/Smoltz/Avery

1995 Pinnacle #226 Frank Thomas

1996 Topps #96 Cal Ripken Jr. (2,131 tribute)

Which 10 made the cut this time around?