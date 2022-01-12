1 Free Agent Each NFL Team Should Avoid This Offseason

1 of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals were one of the surprise teams of 2021, rising to contention despite dealing with numerous injuries on both sides of the ball.

The team should remember the attrition it suffered and try to maximize value by adding depth at positions of need. Splurging for an expensive, aging pass-rusher like Von Miller would be wasteful.

While Miller has been wreaking havoc for the division rival Los Angeles Rams since being traded to the NFC West squad in November, he's on the wrong side of 30 and isn't a fit for a club that already employs similar talent.

The team already played with a pair of aging stars on the edge in J.J. Watt (32) and Chandler Jones (31).

While Jones was effective in the final year of his contract—notching 10.5 sacks in 15 games—Watt struggled to stay on the field in his first season with the Cardinals. The injury-prone pass-rusher still effectively has another year left on his deal and can hopefully help the team more reliably in 2022.

Miller is also likely to cost a pretty penny on his next contract.

The Rams would be foolish not to make a run at retaining Miller after giving up a pair of picks to acquire him, even though they could end up paying somewhere just shy of $20 million per season to get a deal done.

Considering that Miller missed the 2020 season and time this year with ankle injuries, it's a good bet the future Hall of Famer won't make it through his next contract unscathed. Arizona should feel comfortable passing on Miller and letting the Rams absorb that cost.

If the Cardinals want to splurge on a proven edge-rusher, they should simply come to terms on a new deal with Jones, a player they are familiar with and a proven fit in the defensive scheme.