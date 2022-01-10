NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and Coaching Reports Following Week 18

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins delivered the biggest shock in NFL coaching circles on Monday morning.

Miami opted to fire head coach Brian Flores despite producing back-to-back winning seasons. Flores finished with a 24-25 record in Miami that was skewed by a 5-11 opening season.

Flores was not viewed as one of the top candidates to be fired going into the first day of the offseason for 18 teams, but he was let go by the Dolphins.

The news out of Miami led to an instant flurry of rumors about a potential big-fish coaching signing. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked with a return to the professional level on numerous occasions, but he does not appear to be headed to Miami.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Harbaugh is not the target of Miami's coaching search.

As for Flores, he could be a top candidate for some of the other vacant jobs across the NFL. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings parted ways with their head coaches and general managers on Monday morning, while the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars already had openings.