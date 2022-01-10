NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Records, Postseason Scenarios and Wild Card Review

0 of 3

Just 14 teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl bliss after the 2021 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday.

Only eight will remain after the upcoming weekend, when the six-game Wild Card Round nearly slices the field in half.

In a little more than a month, a new champion of the football world will be crowned.

Let's not waste any time, then, and get down to business by recapping the final playoff standings, examining the possible postseason scenarios and taking an early look at the wild card contests.