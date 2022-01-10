3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 18 Win

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys had little to play for Saturday. They had already locked up the NFC East, while the rival Philadelphia Eagles had already secured a playoff spot. Playoff seeding was the only thing at stake when Dallas and Philadelphia faced off, but the Cowboys still performed like it was an important game.

Against largely Eagles backups, the Cowboys dominated. They scored on every possession in the first half and won 51-26.

By playing to win, the Cowboys jumped the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC playoff seeding. While this might not seem significant, it ensures that Dallas won't have to face the vaunted Green Bay Packers in the divisional round—if it overcomes the San Francisco 49ers on Wild Card Weekend.

Here's what else we learned during the Cowboys' Week 18 win.