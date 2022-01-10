NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Wild-Card Picture and Divisional-Round Scenarios

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

For 18 weeks, the NFL's 32 teams battled it out to try to make it to the playoffs. And it came down to the final game of the longest regular season in the league's history for the postseason field to be set. In fact, it wasn't decided until the final seconds of overtime.

The stakes were high for Sunday night's AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The winner of the game would make the playoffs, while the loser would be out. If the rivals tied, then both teams would have postseason berths and end the Pittsburgh Steelers' campaign.

A tie nearly happened too. However, the Raiders pulled out a 35-32 victory when Daniel Carlson kicked a game-winning 47-yard field goal as time expired in OT. Las Vegas got in, Pittsburgh got in and Los Angeles was left out.

The Raiders and the Steelers will both be going on the road in the Wild Card Round. They are two of the 14 teams that still have hopes of ending the 2021 season by winning Super Bowl LVI.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this year's NFL playoffs.