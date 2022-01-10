NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Postseason Scenarios and Wild-Card Bracket

2 of 3

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Tennessee Titans (12-5)

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) vs. No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

No. 3 Buffalo Bills (11-6) vs. No. 6 New England Patriots (10-7)

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) vs. No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

The Steelers won their final two games of the regular season, beating the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive weeks to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Their reward is a challenging matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This won't be the first time that Pittsburgh and Kansas City have faced off this season, and that meeting didn't go well for the Steelers. They lost 36-10 to the Chiefs in a lopsided contest in Kansas City in Week 16. They will be hoping for a better outcome at Arrowhead Stadium this time around.

If Pittsburgh can pull off the upset, it would be guaranteed to face the Titans in the divisional round as the lowest remaining seed. Tennessee secured the conference's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with its win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will meet for the third time this season Saturday night. New England has already won at Highmark Stadium this term, as it notched a 14-10 road victory in Week 13. But the Bills avenged that loss when they went on the road and beat the Pats 33-21 in Week 16.

Buffalo could beat New England and get to host another game in the divisional round. But in order for that to happen, Kansas City would need to be knocked off by Pittsburgh in the Wild Card Round.

Even though the Raiders didn't clinch a playoff berth until the final seconds of the regular season, they moved up to the No. 5 seed with their victory and the Patriots' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Now, Las Vegas will go on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 11 rematch.

The Bengals beat the Raiders on the road in the teams' previous meeting, pulling away late for a 32-13 victory. But Las Vegas will be seeking a better result on the back of winning its final four games of the regular season.

It's possible the Raiders could host a game in the divisional round, but all three lower seeds (them, the Patriots and the Steelers) would need to be victorious in the Wild Card Round.