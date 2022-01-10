College Football Championship 2022: Predictions for NFL Draft Prospects

0 of 3

Kevin Liles/Getty Images

Among the many reasons that Alabama and Georgia find themselves competing for the national championship once again in 2022 is the plethora of NFL talent populating both rosters.

Year in and year out, the two SEC powers are among the biggest pipelines of talent into the NFL. When the 2022 NFL draft rolls around, that will once again be true.

The latest big board from B/R's panel of draft experts features 13 prospects from either Georgia or Alabama in the top 100. Put another way, the two schools make up more than 10 percent of the list.

It's a staggering amount of talent that will be on the field Monday night. That doesn't even include quarterback Bryce Young who won the Heisman and won't be draft-eligible until 2023.

Many of the top prospects on both teams will make their living in the trenches. Alabama's hulking tackle Evan Neal and Georgia's interior duo of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt will undoubtedly have huge impacts in the NFL.

However, we are focusing on the skill players who are trying to make one last impression on evaluators.