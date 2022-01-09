NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: Wild Card Matchups, Bracket Dates and Start Times

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The drama in the late afternoon window of NFL Week 18 rearranged the NFC playoff picture.

The San Francisco 49ers' overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams placed them into the postseason and dropped Sean McVay's side to the No. 4 seed.

San Francisco's triumph at Sofi Stadium set up two rematches of regular-season games in the NFC wild-card round.

There are a few rematch possibilities in the AFC playoff field, but the final matchups will not be determined until the end of the Sunday night game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

The winner of the AFC West showdown qualifies for the postseason, while a tie gets both teams into the postseason and knocks out the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The full set of wild-card matchups and kickoff times will be announced after the AFC playoff field is finalized.

AFC Wild-Card Matchups

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the potential AFC matchups with one game left in the season.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers close out the regular season on Sunday night with a playoff spot on the line. The AFC West rivals could tie to allow both sides to qualify for the postseason.

Two of the possible matchups that Kansas City could earn are rematches from the regular season. Kansas City beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. Andy Reid's team defeated the Raiders twice in Weeks 10 and 14.

Las Vegas went 0-3 against its two potential playoff opponents. The Raiders lost to the Chiefs by a combined score of 89-23 and fell to the Bengals 32-13.

Cincinnati would face New England for the first time this season if the Chargers win, or the Sunday night game ends in a tie.

The Patriots will play the divisional rival Buffalo Bills if the Raiders win. A Chargers victory sets the Bills up with Los Angeles.

The Tennessee Titans will watch all of the potential matchups from home next weekend. They locked up the No. 1 overall seed with a Week 18 win over the Houston Texans.

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

No. 7 Philadelphia at No. 2 Tampa Bay

No. 6 San Francisco at No. 3 Dallas

No. 5 Arizona at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

Two of the three NFC wild-card matchups were played during the regular season.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only NFC South team to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa Bay won the Week 6 clash between the two sides by six points.

Brady has a long history against the Eagles. He faced them twice in the Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia enters the postseason as a rested group since most of its starters did not participate in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay played Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and others for most of the victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will face off after the late drama in the two NFC West contests.

Los Angeles dropped from the No. 2 seed to No. 4 seed through its loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona remained at No. 5 from its defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals and Rams split their regular-season meetings. Los Angeles won the most-recent affair in Week 14, while Arizona captured the first contest back in Week 4.

The Dallas Cowboys were aligned with the 49ers after Kyle Shanahan's team defeated the Rams in overtime.

Dallas moved up one spot over the Rams thanks to the conference record tiebreaker. The Cowboys appeared to get back into a rhythm on Saturday night, but those results should be taken lightly because they came against Philadelphia's second-team defense.