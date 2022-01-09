X

    Jaguars Clinch No. 1 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft with Lions' Win over Packers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2022

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, right, celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    What a day for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Not only did the Jags (3-14) beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-11 on Sunday, potentially ending the playoff hopes of their divisional rivals, but they also clinched the top overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft after the Detroit Lions (3-13-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 37-30.

    Jaguars have clinched the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

