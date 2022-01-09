Jaguars Clinch No. 1 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft with Lions' Win over Packers

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

What a day for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not only did the Jags (3-14) beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-11 on Sunday, potentially ending the playoff hopes of their divisional rivals, but they also clinched the top overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft after the Detroit Lions (3-13-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 37-30.



