2022 NFL Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and Predictions

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams is unquestionably one of the biggest names slated to hit the open market. A five-time Pro Bowler and one of the league's best downfield receiving threats, Adams will be coveted if he reaches the open market.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, however, Adams may not break free from Green Bay:

"Sources say after the Packers and Adams broke off big-money extension talks in late July, there have been no talks whatsoever about a new deal. Adams hasn't brought it up. Neither has Green Bay. All of which sets the stage for what several sources believe is an eventuality: The Packers give Adams the franchise tag following the season before attempting to work out a long-term deal."

Adam's long-term future could hinge on whether Aaron Rodgers returns for another season with the Packers—he's under contract through 2023 but sparked trade speculation this past offseason—and how long he expects the quarterback to stick around.

The receiver hasn't had much to say on the prospect of being tagged.

"I'm not sure how to answer that safely, so we'll just cross that bridge when we get there," he said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "I like to be professional on here."

With Green Bay perhaps unsure of the big picture for the 38-year-old Rodgers, a one-year placeholder deal for Adams would make plenty of sense.

Prediction: Adams receives the franchise tag from Green Bay.