NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Dissecting AFC, NFC Scenarios Before Final Games

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (12-5)

2. Tennessee (11-5)

3. Cincinnati (10-6)

4. Buffalo (10-6)

The Tennessee Titans need to beat the Houston Texans to secure the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Tennessee and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only two franchises that can land the top spot in the conference after Andy Reid's side beat the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

There could be other changes in the top four depending on what happens in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills need a victory over the New York Jets to secure the division title. A Buffalo victory combined with a Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Cleveland Browns would move the Bills up to No. 3 and away from a potential wild-card showdown with the New England Patriots.

That scenario is in play since quarterback Joe Burrow did not travel with the Bengals to Cleveland. The Browns are also using their backup quarterback, so the Bengals still have a decent shot at securing the No. 3 seed.

New England hops into the top four with a win over the Miami Dolphins and a loss by the Bills. If not, the Patriots should be the No. 5 seed.

Wild-Card Race

5. New England (10-6)

6. Indianapolis (9-7)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

8. Las Vegas (9-7)

9. Pittsburgh (8-7-1)

10. Baltimore (8-8)

There is a possibility that the AFC wild-card standings remain the same after Week 18.

New England already clinched a playoff berth and will finish no worse than the No. 5 seed with a win over Miami.

Indianapolis clinches a playoff spot with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. A Colts win eliminates the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers from playoff contention.

Baltimore needs losses by the Colts, Chargers and Dolphins combined with a win of its own over Pittsburgh to get in.

Pittsburgh must beat Baltimore and get help from Jacksonville to feel safe. The Steelers would then qualify as long as the Sunday night game does not end in a tie.

An Indianapolis win sets up the Sunday night clash as a battle for the final playoff spot and a potential matchup with the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers won the team's first meeting with the Raiders by 14 points, but Las Vegas comes in with a three-game winning streak and is playing at home.