Week 18 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The final week of the NFL regular season is always the hardest to figure out from a daily fantasy football perspective.

Some teams that have already secured playoff spots have revealed they will play backups, such as the Cincinnati Bengals, who are resting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Other squads will begin the game with their starters on the field, but they may not play the whole game. That could be in play with the Green Bay Packers, who locked up the NFC's No. 1 seed in Week 17.

The best players to use for Week 18 DFS contests are the ones on teams that have something to play for in the postseason hunt.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be a popular lineup anchor because he should have an easy day on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars as his team tries to lock up a playoff berth.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots boast good DFS targets as well since both teams are fighting for the AFC East crown.

Alvin Kamara and Cordarrelle Patterson should also be high on the list of top targets for Sunday. Kamara will be asked to do everything as the New Orleans Saints try to clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help, while Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons try to play spoiler in that situation.