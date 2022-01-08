NFL Free Agents 2022: Top Rumors and Predictions Before Week 18

0 of 3

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Because the NFL added an extra week to the regular season, it's taken a bit longer to get to the end than in past years. However, Week 18 of the 2021 campaign has finally arrived, and only 14 teams will be advancing to the playoffs after the conclusion of Sunday's games.

There are two games set to be played on Saturday (Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles), followed by the remaining 14 matchups on Sunday. For 16 teams, that will be the end of the season.

At that point, it will be time to start looking ahead to the offseason. And with some big-name players potentially heading to free agency, it's not too early to start doing that.

Here's some of the latest buzz regarding potential free agents, along with predictions for those players.