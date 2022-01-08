NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Week 18 Picture and Latest Bracket Predictions

2 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

1. Titans

2. Chiefs

3. Bengals

4. Bills

5. Patriots

6. Colts

7. Chargers

Entering Week 18, there are four teams that could end up as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Tennessee Titans are the front-runner to land the top spot, but the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots are all alive in the race.

It seems highly unlikely, though, that Tennessee won't end up securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the conference playoffs. The Titans are going on the road to face the Houston Texans, and they should avenge their Week 11 loss to Houston, which has long been eliminated from playoff contention.

With Tennessee winning, it won't matter how Kansas City, Cincinnati and New England fare. However, it's also unlikely that the Patriots will pass the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East title, which will make the Pats the No. 5 seed.

In order for the Patriots to finish first in the AFC East, they need to beat the Miami Dolphins on the road and also have the Bills lose to the New York Jets. The latter scenario is unlikely to happen, as Buffalo should have no trouble beating New York at home to capture its second straight division crown.

The Indianapolis Colts only need to beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville to get into the playoffs, and they should cruise to victory. Indianapolis beat Jacksonville 23-17 in Week 10, but the matchup should be more lopsided Sunday with the stakes raised for the Colts.

When Indianapolis wins, it will also eliminate the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens from playoff contention. The Steelers and Ravens can only get into the postseason if the Colts lose, but that won't happen.

Sunday night's AFC West game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will then decide the final wild-card berth in the conference. The winner of the contest is guaranteed to clinch a postseason berth, but Las Vegas could get in with a loss if Indianapolis loses.

Instead, the Raiders will miss out on the playoffs, as the Chargers will win to secure the No. 7 seed. Los Angeles' offense will be too strong for Las Vegas' defense, as quarterback Justin Herbert will have a big game to power the Chargers into the postseason.