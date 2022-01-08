2022 Winter Olympics: Event Schedule and Early Favorites to Win Most Medals

0 of 4

Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

Less than six months from the end of the Summer Olympics, it will be time for the Games to start again. The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin Feb. 4 in Beijing, although some sports will get underway a bit earlier on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

When the Winter Olympics last took place in 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea, the record for most medals at a single Winter Games was set by Norway, which collected 39. Norway's 14 gold medals were tied for the most with Germany, which ranked second with 31 total medals.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Norway and Germany are among the top countries again at the 2022 Games. But the Russian Olympic Committee and the United States will look to provide a challenge atop the medal table.

Here's the full events schedule for the 2022 Winter Olympics, followed by a closer look at the countries that are likely to win the most medals at this year's Games.