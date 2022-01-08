NFL Playoff Picture 2022: AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Week 18 Predictions

0 of 3

David Dermer/Associated Press

The inaugural NFL Week 18 is packed with drama from start to finish.

Saturday's opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos carries implications for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

The 16-game slate wraps up with an AFC West battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers that will likely decide the last of the 14 postseason teams.

One of the two remaining AFC wild-card spots, the AFC East and NFC West titles and the final NFC wild-card spot will be determined Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Colts could lock up a wild-card spot in the early-afternoon window, while the two division titles and the NFC wild-card spot will be determined in the late set of games.