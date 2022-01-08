NFL Coaches, Players with the Most on the Line in Week 18

1 of 10

Before we dive into the list proper, let's examine some players and coaches who perhaps aren't performing for their futures but will still be in the spotlight.

We begin with head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones of the New York Giants. Judge has largely disappointed, winning just 10 games through his first two seasons. Jones, meanwhile, still hasn't established himself as a reliable starter—and he's done for the year with a neck injury.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in late December that New York plans to stick with Judge and Jones in 2022.

The situation surrounding Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson is also worth monitoring. According to Schefter, many in the league believe one of the two will be out after the season. However, Carroll has refuted this notion.

"The kind of conversations that we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors," Carroll told reporters.

These situations could easily change in the coming days, but it seems that Judge, Carroll and their quarterbacks are in a safe place heading into the finale.

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia could help his case to become the full-time coach by getting Las Vegas into the postseason. Yet, franchise owner Mark Davis may consider a splashier option anyway.

"If the Raiders make the playoffs, there is an argument to be made for retaining Bisaccia as the head coach," Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote. "However, Mark Davis, who owns the Las Vegas Aces as well as the Raiders, is not afraid to take a big swing when it comes to the leader of his franchises."

Davis isn't likely to make his decision solely on Sunday's outcome.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy may already be out, regardless of how his team fares on Sunday. According to Boomer Esiason of WFAN, Nagy has been told that he won't return in 2022.

Fans will also be watching Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, as he potentially plays his final NFL game. Big Ben hasn't officially announced that he'll retire after the season, but he didn't sound like a player who plans to return following last week's home finale.

"This game was very special to me," Roethlisberger told reporters after the 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. "I told them thank you, how much this place and they mean to me. ... I'm just so blessed to play this game for a long time."

One last big win over the rival Baltimore Ravens would allow Roethlisberger to go out on a high note. However, there's nothing left for him to prove. The two-time champion's legacy has already been cemented.

Similarly, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady needs 16 completions to break Drew Brees' record of 471 in a season—but that record would be a mere side note on Brady's lengthy resume.