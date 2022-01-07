NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 18 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions

1 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Tennessee Titans (11-5)

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) vs. No. 6 Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

No. 4 Buffalo Bills (10-6) vs. No. 5 New England Patriots (10-6)

In the hunt: Las Vegas Raiders (9-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1), Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

There are four teams that could still end up as the No. 1 seed in the AFC: the Titans, Chiefs, Bengals or Patriots. But Tennessee is currently in the top spot and would need to lose for any of the other teams to have a chance to move up to No. 1.

The Titans will clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the conference playoffs with a road win over the Texans on Sunday. They'd also end up in the top spot if the Chiefs, Bengals and Patriots all lose, or if Kansas City and Cincinnati both lose and Buffalo wins.

The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a road win over the Broncos on Saturday and a Titans loss. The Bengals need to beat the Browns on the road on Sunday and have the Titans and Chiefs both lose, along with either a Patriots loss or a Bills win. Meanwhile, the Patriots need to beat the Dolphins on the road on Sunday and see losses for the Titans, Chiefs and Bills.

In the AFC wild-card race, the Colts just need to beat the Jaguars on the road on Sunday to secure their spot. Indianapolis could also still get in with a loss if Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and New England all lose.

The Chargers and Raiders will face off in Las Vegas on Sunday night, with the winner clinching a spot in the playoffs. Los Angeles has to win to get into the postseason, while Las Vegas could lose and still get in if Indianapolis and Pittsburgh both lose this week.

The Steelers can make it to the playoffs if they beat the Ravens on the road on Sunday and the Colts lose to the Jags. Pittsburgh would also need the Los Angeles-Las Vegas game to not end in a tie.

The Ravens need the most help to find a way to the postseason. They have to beat the Steelers and hope the Chargers, Colts and Dolphins all lose.