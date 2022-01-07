Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We LoveJanuary 7, 2022
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Not every fantasy football league wrapped up with Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. There are some leagues that are still going into Week 18, so there are managers out there trying to make the right decisions to secure a fantasy championship.
While many leagues typically conclude during the penultimate week of the regular season, that isn't always the case. And with the NFL season going 18 weeks for the first time in its history, some fantasy leagues opted to push back their championship matchup to the inaugural Week 18 of the regular season.
Here's a look at positional rankings for this week, along with some of the top matchups to watch.
Quarterbacks
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen vs. NYJ
2. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at LV
3. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. SEA
4. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at DEN
5. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. SF
6. New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill at ATL
7. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at PHI
8. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. DAL
9. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson at ARI
10. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill at HOU
Matchup to Watch: New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill at ATL
Hill had one of his better passing performances of the season in Week 17, when he threw for 222 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Panthers. And he continues to be a factor in the Saints' rushing attack, as he's had 11 or more carries in each of his past games.
Because of that, Hill remains a viable fantasy QB option, especially in favorable matchups, which is what New Orleans will have in Week 18. Atlanta is allowing the ninth most yards per game in the NFL (364.1), and it's particularly struggled against the run (127.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
Hill hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 14, but he could get back into the end zone using his legs this week. The Saints are trying to play their way into the playoffs, so Hill should be motivated to try to power New Orleans to the postseason.
Projection: 202 passing yards and three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing)
Running Backs
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at JAX
2. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at LV
3. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at ATL
4. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. CHI
5. Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
6. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at BAL
7. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery at MIN
8. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. CIN
9. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. LAC
10. Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny at ARI
Matchup to Watch: Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
Singletary wasn't fantasy relevant for most of the season, but that's changed in recent weeks. He's gotten into the end zone in each of the past three weeks, scoring four touchdowns over that span. And he's coming off a huge Week 17 showing vs. the Falcons in which he ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
That was Singletary's first 100-yard game of the year, as well as his first multi-TD showing. Now, he has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going in a great matchup against the Jets.
New York is allowing the most fantasy points to running backs per game in the league (per NFL.com). And with Buffalo trying to win the AFC East, it should lean heavily on Singletary to help power the offense and try to help it capture the division crown.
Projection: 127 rushing yards and a touchdown
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. SF
2. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. CHI
3. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel at LAR
4. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
5. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at DEN
6. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at LV
7. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown at HOU
8. Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
9. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson at BAL
10. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at ARI
Matchup to Watch: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
Even though the Texans have long been eliminated from playoff contention, they still have players on their offense who are worthy of fantasy consideration. That includes Cooks, who has been putting up some impressive numbers of late.
Cooks has recorded at least seven catches in each of his past three games. During that span, he has a pair of 100-yard performances and three total touchdowns. Last week, he had seven receptions for 66 yards and a score against the 49ers.
The Titans are allowing second most fantasy points to wide receivers per game in the league (per NFL.com), and the Texans could be playing from behind for much of the game. So count on Cooks to have another solid showing to help your fantasy team.
Projection: 92 receiving yards and a touchdown
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at DEN
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. PIT
3. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at LAR
4. Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
5. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. LAC
6. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth at BAL
7. Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz at PHI
8. Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz vs. SEA
9. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. DAL
10. New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry at MIA
Matchup to Watch: Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. LAC
The Raiders' offense could be getting a huge boost this week, as Waller may return to the lineup. The tight end hasn't played since Week 12 due to a knee injury, but he has practiced this week and seems to be trending toward a return for Sunday night's game.
When Waller plays, he's nearly always among the top fantasy options at tight end. And he'll have a great matchup in Week 18, as the Chargers are allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends per game in the league (per NFL.com).
As long as Waller is active, expect him to be an integral part of Las Vegas' passing attack. That should lead to a strong return performance.
Projection: 74 yards and a touchdown