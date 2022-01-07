NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Complete Bracket Picture and AFC, NFC Odds

3 of 3

Let's start with the NFC, since there's no mystery at the top. The Packers are the No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. Now, it's up to coach Matt LaFleur to lead Aaron Rodgers and the rest of this roster into the Super Bowl, a journey the team hasn't taken since the 2010 season.

The Rams could finish anywhere from No. 2 to No. 5, although a win over the 49ers would wrap up the second spot. Lose that game, though, and L.A. only sticks at No. 2 with losses by the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Cardinals. The Rams could fall out of the top four—spots reserved for division winners—with a loss and a Cardinals win, which would give Arizona the NFC West.

The real intrigue lies in the lone unclaimed spot in the conference. It's San Francisco's for now and will stay that way if it wins over or ties L.A.. Upping the intrigue, the Niners don't know (or at least won't say) who will start at quarterback, after rookie Trey Lance got the nod in Week 17 with starter Jimmy Garoppolo fighting a thumb injury in his throwing hand.

New Orleans can swipe that last spot with a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a 49ers' loss.

In the AFC, every seed is up for grabs and so are the last two playoff tickets.

The Titans are the No. 1 seed with a win over the Houston Texans. A few other paths could put Tennessee in that spot, but that's the simplest. The Chiefs have the next easiest route, as they'd get it with a win over the Denver Broncos and a Titans' loss or tie. The Bengals and Patriots are technically in the running too, but each needs a win and a lot of help.

Five teams remain in the hunt for the two unclaimed postseason spots. The Chargers and Raiders will battle head-to-head for one, as the winner advances to the playoffs. The Colts, meanwhile, need only a win or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars to get in. Finally, the Steelers and Ravens are mathematically alive, but they're only in with a win and a series of fortunate events.

