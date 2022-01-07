NFL Playoffs 2022: Predictions for AFC, NFC Bracket and Seeds

1 of 2

AJ Mast/Associated Press

1. Tennessee

2. Kansas City

3. Buffalo

4. Cincinnati

5. New England

6. Indianapolis

7. Los Angeles

The AFC South plays an important role in the conference seeding picture.

The Tennessee Titans need to beat the Houston Texans to lock up the No. 1 spot, the lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Tennessee lost to the Texans in Week 11, but it has looked much better in the four games since its Week 13 bye. The Titans are 3-1 in that stretch and have conceded only 20 points in their last three victories.

Mike Vrabel's team should contain Houston's offense to avoid a second upset and finish on top of the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs will put pressure on the Titans with a win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Patrick Mahomes and Co. lost the No. 1 seed after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Denver has nothing to play for, as it is not in the playoff hunt or competition for a high draft pick.

The Bengals could drop from No. 3 to No. 4 since they will not have their best players on the field against the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon are among the Bengals players who are sitting out for multiple reasons. Cleveland is going to Case Keenum at quarterback, but it has a fair chance to win against Cincinnati's second-team offense.

A Cincinnati loss would open the door for the Buffalo Bills to avoid the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round. Buffalo needs to finish with a better record than the Bengals to earn the No. 3 seed.

New England should beat the already-eliminated Miami Dolphins, but it needs a Buffalo loss against the New York Jets to have upward progress in the standings.

Indianapolis has a great opportunity to break its drought away from home versus Jacksonville to land the No. 6 seed. The Colts are 6-2 in their last eight games and should run all over the Jaguars defense. Jacksonville gave up 116 rushing yards to Jonathan Taylor in Week 10 and lost four of its last five games by double figures.

An Indianapolis win makes the regular-season finale between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers a battle for the final wild-card position.

Los Angeles beat the Raiders by two touchdowns in Week 4 and has an impressive track record in AFC West play. The Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs and took them to overtime, and they are coming off a 34-13 win over the Broncos.

Las Vegas deserves credit for just getting to this spot, but its defense may not be able to contain Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams over four quarters.