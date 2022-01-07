NFL Draft 2022: Latest Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

2 of 3

The draft debates are many with this quarterback class, which lacks a clear top prospect or one expected to significantly challenge for the No. 1 spot. It could be a while before the first signal-caller comes off the board; it's possible the top five comes and goes without a quarterback getting selected.

Teams will, of course, eventually target the most important position in the game, and they'll have several potential places to turn when they do. Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Liberty's Malik Willis and North Carolina's Sam Howell all have their selling points.

Ultimately, though, our crystal ball sees Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett leading this quarterback class. If nothing else, he arguably offers the best combination of ceiling and floor.

That probably says everything you need to know about this class, since the 23-year-old finished each of the past two seasons with only 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But when the light bulb finally clicked in 2021, he was spectacular. He broke Deshaun Watson's ACC record for touchdown passes with 42 and became Pitt's first player invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony since Larry Fitzgerald.

Pickett pairs solid arm strength with excellent accuracy, and he's mobile enough to extend plays or break off the occasional run. He might peak closer to good than great, but that might be enough in this draft.