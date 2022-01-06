NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Scenarios, Standings and Predictions Before Week 18

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Scenarios, Standings and Predictions Before Week 18January 6, 2022
When the 2021-22 NFL season began, 32 franchises had aspirations of reaching the postseason. While making the playoffs was a long shot for some squads, the expanded playoff field and 18-week schedule provide hope for all.
With one week remaining, though, hope is gone for 14 franchises. Only three playoff spots and two division titles are still available, and two of the remaining teams on the bubble face incredibly long odds.
Here, you'll find a look at the latest standings and playoff scenarios for Week 18. You'll also find some of the latest playoff buzz and predictions for the opening round of the postseason.
NFL Standings Entering Week 18
AFC
Tennessee Titans 11-5 (Z)
Kansas City Chiefs 11-5 (Z)
Cincinnati Bengals 10-6 (Z)
Buffalo Bills 10-6 (X)
New England Patriots 10-6 (X)
Indianapolis Colts 9-7
Los Angeles Chargers 9-7
Las Vegas Raiders 9-7
Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7-1
Miami Dolphins 8-8
Baltimore Ravens 8-8
Cleveland Browns 7-9
Denver Broncos 7-9
New York Jets 4-12
Houston Texans 4-12
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-14
NFC
Green Bay Packers 13-3 (Z, Y)
Los Angeles Rams 12-4 (X)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4 (Z)
Dallas Cowboys 11-5 (Z)
Arizona Cardinals 11-5 (X)
San Francisco 49ers 9-7
Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 (X)
New Orleans Saints 8-8
Minnesota Vikings 7-9
Atlanta Falcons 7-9
Washington Football Team 6-10
Chicago Bears 6-10
Seattle Seahawks 6-10
Carolina Panthers 5-11
New York Giants 4-12
Detroit Lions 2-13-1
*Z=clinched division, X=clinched playoff spot, Y=clinched first-round bye
Week 18 Scenarios
The Green Bay Packers have already locked up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC. The Tennessee Titans can do the same in the AFC with a win or losses by the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.
Kansas City can reclaim the top spot in the AFC with a win and a loss or tie by the Titans. The Bengals can claim the No. 1 seed with a win plus losses by the Titans, Chiefs and New England. Chiefs and Titans losses paired with a Buffalo Bills win would also give Cincinnati the top seed.
The Patriots are still in the mix for the top AFC seed too. They need a win, losses by the Titans and Chiefs, plus a loss or tie by Buffalo. The Bills are out of the mix for the top seed, but they can clinch the AFC East with a win, a New England loss or ties by both teams. The Patriots can win the division with a victory and a loss or tie by Buffalo.
The NFC West is the only undecided division in that conference. The Los Angeles Rams are in control and need only a win or an Arizona Cardinals loss to clinch it. The Cardinals can take over with a win and a loss by Los Angeles.
The wild-card race in the NFC is somewhat straightforward. Either the Rams or the Cardinals will be in as a wild-card team—whichever doesn't win the division. The Philadelphia Eagles are also in and will be either the No. 6 or the No. 7 seed.
The San Francisco 49ers will be in as the No. 6 seed with a win, a tie or a loss by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints will be in as the No. 7 seed with a win or a San Francisco loss.
The wild-card picture in the AFC is a little more complicated, but not outlandishly so. The Indianapolis Colts will be in with a win or a Los Angeles Chargers loss paired with a tie between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. A Chargers loss, a Steelers win and a Miami Dolphins win would also give Indy the tiebreakers needed to reach the postseason.
The winner of the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders game will be in. The Chargers can also get in with a tie and a Colts loss, or a tie and a Steelers loss or tie. The Raiders can get in with a tie if the Colts lose. Losses by Indianapolis and Pittsburgh would also send Las Vegas to the playoffs.
Things get trickier for Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The Steelers need a win, a Colts loss and a Raiders-Chargers outcome that is not a tie. The Ravens need a win plus losses by the Colts, Chargers and a Dolphins loss or tie.
In other words, the Steelers and the Ravens have a lot riding on a Jacksonville Jaguars upset of Indianapolis.
Week 18 Schedule
Saturday, January 8
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos - 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Sunday, January 9
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions - 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Washington Football Team at New York Giants - 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans - 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. ET on CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons - 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills - 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders - 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Latest Buzz and Predictions for Wild Card Weekend
Perhaps the biggest news heading into Week 18 is the potential return of star running back Derrick Henry. The Titans have designated Henry for return from injured reserve, though there's no guarantee that he'll suit up this week.
"Just see how he responds," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters. "No different than anyone coming off injured reserve."
This is a good sign, though, that Tennessee will have Henry back for the playoffs. He hasn't played since Week 8 following foot surgery. Despite that, Henry ranks sixth in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (tied).
The Saints may also have a critical return in Week 18, as right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was limited in practice on Wednesday. He has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list and has been out since Week 10 with a knee injury.
While the Bengals still have an outside shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed, they won't start quarterback Joe Burrow against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Bengals running back Joe Mixon will also miss the game after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller may also return for the season finale. He's been out since Week 12 with knee and back ailments and was recently activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
"We'd like to see him, as he can, pick up the pace a little bit in practice and maybe take a little bit more reps each day and get to a point where he feels like he can go," interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said, per Rachel Gossen of the team's official website.
The Raiders and Chargers will likely wrap the regular season with a winner-in/loser-out showdown.
Predictions for Wild Card Weekend
AFC
Bye: 1. Tennessee Titans
No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 Kansas City chiefs
No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals
No. 5 New England Patriots at No. 4 Buffalo Bills
NFC
Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers
No. 7 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams
No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys