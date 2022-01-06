NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Scenarios, Standings and Predictions Before Week 18

2 of 4

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have already locked up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC. The Tennessee Titans can do the same in the AFC with a win or losses by the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

Kansas City can reclaim the top spot in the AFC with a win and a loss or tie by the Titans. The Bengals can claim the No. 1 seed with a win plus losses by the Titans, Chiefs and New England. Chiefs and Titans losses paired with a Buffalo Bills win would also give Cincinnati the top seed.

The Patriots are still in the mix for the top AFC seed too. They need a win, losses by the Titans and Chiefs, plus a loss or tie by Buffalo. The Bills are out of the mix for the top seed, but they can clinch the AFC East with a win, a New England loss or ties by both teams. The Patriots can win the division with a victory and a loss or tie by Buffalo.

The NFC West is the only undecided division in that conference. The Los Angeles Rams are in control and need only a win or an Arizona Cardinals loss to clinch it. The Cardinals can take over with a win and a loss by Los Angeles.

The wild-card race in the NFC is somewhat straightforward. Either the Rams or the Cardinals will be in as a wild-card team—whichever doesn't win the division. The Philadelphia Eagles are also in and will be either the No. 6 or the No. 7 seed.

The San Francisco 49ers will be in as the No. 6 seed with a win, a tie or a loss by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints will be in as the No. 7 seed with a win or a San Francisco loss.

The wild-card picture in the AFC is a little more complicated, but not outlandishly so. The Indianapolis Colts will be in with a win or a Los Angeles Chargers loss paired with a tie between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. A Chargers loss, a Steelers win and a Miami Dolphins win would also give Indy the tiebreakers needed to reach the postseason.

The winner of the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders game will be in. The Chargers can also get in with a tie and a Colts loss, or a tie and a Steelers loss or tie. The Raiders can get in with a tie if the Colts lose. Losses by Indianapolis and Pittsburgh would also send Las Vegas to the playoffs.

Things get trickier for Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The Steelers need a win, a Colts loss and a Raiders-Chargers outcome that is not a tie. The Ravens need a win plus losses by the Colts, Chargers and a Dolphins loss or tie.

In other words, the Steelers and the Ravens have a lot riding on a Jacksonville Jaguars upset of Indianapolis.