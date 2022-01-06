Super Bowl 2022: Predictions and Odds for Favorites Entering Week 18

2 of 3

Gail Burton/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, the Packers will host the NFC Championship Game. But just like last season, they're going to come up just a bit short of reaching the Super Bowl.

Last year, Green Bay was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which meant it got to host Tampa Bay in a battle for the NFC title at Lambeau Field. But the Buccaneers held on for a 31-26 victory, and they went on to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

This time, it will be a different team that comes to Green Bay and wins the NFC Championship Game. And it will be the Rams, who may be peaking at the right time with the playoffs on the horizon.

Los Angeles had a three-game losing streak to fall to 7-4 earlier this year, a stretch that ended with a 36-28 loss at Green Bay. Since then, the Rams have reeled off five straight victories, and if they beat the 49ers on Sunday, they'll be the NFC West champions for the first time since the 2018 season.

Cooper Kupp is having one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history, and he's one of several top playmakers on Los Angeles' offense. When quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing up to his potential, the Rams offense can be dangerous and difficult to stop.

Stafford has played in only three playoff games in his career, so he's going to be motivated to try to lead Los Angeles on a deep run in his first season with the team. He has the talent around him to make it possible.

Also, the Rams defense is capable of a better performance than the one they had the last time they faced the Packers. It'll probably be a high-scoring matchup, but Los Angeles is capable of getting key stops when necessary.

So, while the Packers will enter the postseason with the best record in the NFL and will win their first playoff game, they're going to fall short of their goals. Instead, the Rams will reach the Super Bowl for the second time in four years.