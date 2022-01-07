Fantasy Football Week 18: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 4

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (at JAX) [47 Percent Rostered]

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800

This was originally going to be Justin Fields, who had serious upside at a discount price against a struggling Minnesota Vikings defense. But COVID-19 wasn't about to squander an opportunity to ruin another week of fantasy football, and now it appears Fields' rookie season is over.

Calling Wentz a "sleeper" is stretching the definition of the term—he's rostered in almost half the fantasy leagues at Yahoo. But I decided the cutoffs for sleeper status are a rostered percentage of 50 percent and a DK salary of $6,000. Wentz fits both criteria, and of all the quarterbacks who do, he has the best chances of a top-10 fantasy finish.

You can all but throw out last week's performance against the Raiders—Wentz spent most of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list and played after what amounted to zero practice. But Wentz has shown he can be a fantasy QB1 in his new home. As a matter of fact, over a five-week span from Week 5 to Week 9, Wentz was a top-five fantasy option at his position.

The Colts are playing for their postseason and trying to halt a six-year losing streak in Jacksonville against a Jaguars defense allowing the ninth-most DK fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Jonathan Taylor may well run wild against the Jags, but 250-plus passing yards and two scores for Wentz isn't an unreasonable projection.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (at BAL) [27 Percent Rostered]

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400

Fantasy managers of quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals are finding out firsthand why having a championship game in Week 18 isn't ideal. Both will either be taking the week off altogether (Burrow) or likely playing just part of the game (Rodgers).

That leaves fantasy managers scrambling to find a replacement starter at quarterback—and the first place they should look is an old warhorse getting ready for what may be his final ride.

This week in Baltimore, Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers will play what is likely the final game of his career in the same place where he first saw game action—in Baltimore against the Ravens. Roethlisberger's production this season has been pedestrian at best—he's 20th among quarterbacks in fantasy points for the season and hasn't cracked 160 passing yards or thrown more than one touchdown pass in a game since Week 14.

But while the Ravens are stout against the run (first in the league at 84.8 yards allowed per game), Baltimore's injury-ravaged secondary ranks dead last in passing yards allowed. Baltimore has also surrendered the second-most DK fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

In Week 13, Roethlisberger threw for 236 yards and two scores against the Ravens. Those aren't great numbers, but for fantasy managers in a bind, they certainly beat a blank.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (at NYG) [23 Percent Rostered]

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400

Apparently, $5,400 is the going rate for a "sleeper" quarterback in Week 18.

As Ethan Cadeaux reported for NBC Sports Washington, Taylor Heinicke is the first to admit his 2021 season has been an uneven one.

"I've wanted to start in this league since I was born," Heinicke said. "This season's been a dream come true. I wish it kind of went a little bit differently, but there's a lot to learn from. Hopefully, I'm here in the coming years."

Heinicke's last three games have admittedly been a mess: In two of the three, he failed to hit even 125 passing yards, and the 28-year-old has just two touchdown passes and four interceptions over that span.

That's um, not good.

But Heinicke has all the motivation in the world to come out firing this week in what's essentially an audition for his future. And the last time he took the field against the New York Giants, Heinicke had his best game of the season—34 completions in 46 attempts for 336 yards and a pair of touchdowns.