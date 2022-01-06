NHL Power Rankings: Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers Tied for Top Spot

1 of 6

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

32. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 31st)

The Canadiens have been outscored 14-6 in losing three straight since Christmas and won't play again until Wednesday thanks to myriad postponements. The team has 20 players and two coaches in the league's COVID-19 protocol, including forward Tyler Toffoli, defenseman Jeff Petry and goalie Jake Allen.

31. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 32nd)

The results haven't changed much for the Coyotes, who have gone 2-7-1 in their past 10, but the personnel might. Multiple reports suggest the team is fielding offers for defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who will come at a steep asking price, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

30. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 28th)

The Kraken were expected to be competitive, but goaltending—including a league-worst .874 save percentage—has been poor. "You're always hoping that things go right for you, that you have a chance to make the playoffs," general manager Ron Francis told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "Unfortunately for us, it's gone the other way."

29. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 30th)

Speaking of protocols and postponements, the Senators have played just once since Christmas—a 6-0 loss at Toronto—and won't play again until at least Saturday. Before that game on New Year's Day, they hadn't played since Dec. 18. In fact, they have not won a game since an 8-2 rout of the Panthers in Florida on Dec. 14.

28. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 27th)

It's three losses in three post-Christmas games for the Sabres, who are without both Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs—two prizes from the Eichel trade—thanks to COVID-19. "The growth potential that we have here [is exciting]," coach Don Granato told the Buffalo News' Lance Lysowski. "And this is stunting all of that, but that's OK."



27. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 25th)

The Blackhawks have been busy, albeit not successful, since the arrival of 2022—losing three times in the first four days of January to extend their streak to five games without a win. Meanwhile, a midweek deal saw Chicago acquire Sam Lafferty from Pittsburgh for 2016's No. 8 overall pick, Alex Nylander.

26. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 29th)

The Devils had a marked post-Christmas boost, winning three straight games before dropping a decision in Boston on Tuesday. The bad news: Dougie Hamilton has a broken jaw, Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich are on the COVID-19 list and goalie Jonathan Bernier is done for the year following hip surgery.