NFL Mock Draft 2022: Post-CFP Championship Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Now if you're needing to upgrade your pass rush, on the other hand, this is a great year to have a top-five pick. Two edge-rushers are among the top three overall players on B/R's big board: Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Purdue George Karlaftis. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson comes in at No. 14.

Hutchinson enjoyed the strongest 2021 season of the three. He collected 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles en route to being a Heisman Trophy finalist. The 6'6" defensive end was the best player on a Michigan team that reached the national semifinals.

Karlaftis' stats (4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss) don't look great on paper, but that production obscures his obvious potential at the next level.

"At 6'4" and 275 pounds, Karlaftis has a tall, thick frame, and his athleticism pops off the screen," B/R NFL Scouting Department member Derrik Klassen wrote in November. "He flies off the ball, has heavy hands and plays with better quickness and bend than a player his size should."

As with Karlaftis, NFL teams will have to look past a somewhat unspectacular resume with Thibodeaux. Nineteen sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss over three seasons is good, but the record doesn't scream "No. 1 overall pick."

"The keyword with him is 'potential,' as the feeling is that Thibodeaux still has a ways to go to reach his ceiling," Reid said. "He is an underrated run defender and is still learning how to use his traits to turn those flashes into more consistent production."

Comparing Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, Fowler said the two are "the classic convergence of upside and explosion vs. the sure thing with a slightly lower ceiling." Karlaftis could stand in for Thibodeaux as well.