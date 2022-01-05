2022 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

0 of 3

There will be 14 teams that reach the NFL playoffs. Entering Week 18, 11 postseason berths have already been secured, while the other three will be clinched in the final week of the regular season.

For the 18 teams that miss out, the 2021 season will be over after Sunday, which means it will be time for them to start looking ahead to the offseason and the potential changes they can make to try to reach the postseason in the future.

Some will likely be looking to the free-agent market to improve their rosters heading into 2022, and there should be some talented players who will be looking to sign with teams this upcoming offseason.

Here's some of the latest free-agent buzz from around the NFL, along with predictions for several moves that could take place.