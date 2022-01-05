NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated AFC, NFC Wild Card Bracket Ahead of Week 18

2 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Let's start with the Colts, because there's a good chance they make things much less interesting in the AFC wild-card race.

Indianapolis is going on the road to face Jacksonville, which is an NFL-worst 2-14 this season, on Sunday afternoon. If the Colts win, they'll clinch a wild-card berth and eliminate both the Steelers and Ravens from postseason contention in the process.

Even if Indianapolis loses, it will still have a path to the playoffs if Los Angeles loses to Las Vegas, Pittsburgh loses to Baltimore and New England loses to Miami, but the door would be open for Baltimore and Pittsburgh in that case.

Pittsburgh needs to beat Baltimore and then see Indianapolis lose and the Sunday night game between Los Angeles and Las Vegas not end in a tie. As for the Ravens, they need to beat the Steelers and then see the Chargers, Colts and Dolphins all lose.

The Chargers-Raiders game got flexed to Sunday night as a winner-takes-all matchup.

Winning or tying is Los Angeles' only route to the postseason. Las Vegas could lose and still get into the playoffs if Indianapolis loses to Jacksonville and Pittsburgh loses to Baltimore, and a tie would also see them in the playoffs if Indianapolis loses to Jacksonville.

The most likely situation is that the Colts will win their way into the playoffs, then either the Chargers or Raiders will get the final spot.